QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/240.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
51.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
27M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 2:06PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 10:02AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
LightPath Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and integrator of proprietary optical components and assemblies. It is also engaged in the research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The company's business based on the following product groups: precision molded optics, specialty products, and infrared products. It currently serves the following major markets, distribution and catalog, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.040 -0.0300
REV9.400M9.243M-157.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LightPath Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LightPath Technologies (LPTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LightPath Technologies's (LPTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LightPath Technologies (LPTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting LPTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)?

A

The stock price for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) is $1.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LightPath Technologies (LPTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LightPath Technologies.

Q

When is LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) reporting earnings?

A

LightPath Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is LightPath Technologies (LPTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LightPath Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does LightPath Technologies (LPTH) operate in?

A

LightPath Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.