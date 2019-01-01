QQQ
Range
10.75 - 11.68
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.07 - 39.4
Mkt Cap
586.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.53
Shares
54.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market- leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.300-0.820 -0.5200
REV206.450M174.887M-31.563M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.130 0.1300
REV124.650M188.205M63.555M

Fluence Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fluence Energy (FLNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fluence Energy's (FLNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fluence Energy (FLNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) was reported by HSBC on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting FLNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.07% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fluence Energy (FLNC)?

A

The stock price for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) is $10.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fluence Energy (FLNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fluence Energy.

Q

When is Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) reporting earnings?

A

Fluence Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is Fluence Energy (FLNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fluence Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Fluence Energy (FLNC) operate in?

A

Fluence Energy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.