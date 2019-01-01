QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/0.68%
52 Wk
111.83 - 156
Mkt Cap
666.7M
Payout Ratio
9.79
Open
-
P/E
18.02
EPS
1.35
Shares
5.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
United States Lime & Minerals Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing lime and limestone products including PLS, quicklime, hydrated lime and lime slurry. It supplies primarily to the construction (including highway, road, and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), metals (including steel producers), oil and gas services, roof shingle manufacturers and agriculture (including poultry and cattle feed producers) industries. The company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.340
REV46.108M

United States Lime Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United States Lime (USLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United States Lime (NASDAQ: USLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United States Lime's (USLM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United States Lime (USLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United States Lime

Q

Current Stock Price for United States Lime (USLM)?

A

The stock price for United States Lime (NASDAQ: USLM) is $117.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United States Lime (USLM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM) reporting earnings?

A

United States Lime’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is United States Lime (USLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United States Lime.

Q

What sector and industry does United States Lime (USLM) operate in?

A

United States Lime is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.