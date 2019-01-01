United States Lime & Minerals Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing lime and limestone products including PLS, quicklime, hydrated lime and lime slurry. It supplies primarily to the construction (including highway, road, and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), metals (including steel producers), oil and gas services, roof shingle manufacturers and agriculture (including poultry and cattle feed producers) industries. The company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.