Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

Calamos Convertible Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calamos Convertible (CHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Calamos Convertible's (CHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calamos Convertible.

Q

What is the target price for Calamos Convertible (CHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) was reported by Mizuho on September 7, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting CHY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 474.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Calamos Convertible (CHY)?

A

The stock price for Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) is $13.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calamos Convertible (CHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) reporting earnings?

A

Calamos Convertible does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calamos Convertible (CHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calamos Convertible.

Q

What sector and industry does Calamos Convertible (CHY) operate in?

A

Calamos Convertible is in the sector and industry.