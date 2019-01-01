QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/574.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.34 - 0.78
Mkt Cap
101.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
274M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 6:10AM
Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition of interests and the exploration of natural resource properties. Its mineral properties are located in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company's main area of interest has been in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its advanced stage projects include the Buckreef project, Kigosi project, and Itetemia Gold project whereas, its exploration stage project consists of the Lunguya project, and the Luhala project.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tanzanian Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tanzanian Gold (TRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tanzanian Gold (AMEX: TRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tanzanian Gold's (TRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tanzanian Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Tanzanian Gold (TRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tanzanian Gold (AMEX: TRX) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting TRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 305.95% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tanzanian Gold (TRX)?

A

The stock price for Tanzanian Gold (AMEX: TRX) is $0.3695 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tanzanian Gold (TRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tanzanian Gold.

Q

When is Tanzanian Gold (AMEX:TRX) reporting earnings?

A

Tanzanian Gold’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Tanzanian Gold (TRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tanzanian Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Tanzanian Gold (TRX) operate in?

A

Tanzanian Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.