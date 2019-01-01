|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|0.080
|0.0100
|REV
|954.510M
|879.500M
|-75.010M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kinross Gold.
The latest price target for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) was reported by Raymond James on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting KGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.32% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) is $5.505 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Kinross Gold (KGC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
Kinross Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kinross Gold.
Kinross Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.