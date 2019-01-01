QQQ
Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

Kinross Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinross Gold (KGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinross Gold's (KGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinross Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Kinross Gold (KGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) was reported by Raymond James on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting KGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.32% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinross Gold (KGC)?

A

The stock price for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) is $5.505 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinross Gold (KGC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kinross Gold (KGC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) reporting earnings?

A

Kinross Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Kinross Gold (KGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinross Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinross Gold (KGC) operate in?

A

Kinross Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.