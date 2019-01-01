QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
iRobot Corp is a US-based consumer robot company. It designs and builds robots that assist consumers with the solutions for the activities to be carried both inside and outside of the home. The company's consumer robot comprises a portfolio of solutions which includes cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction, and physical solutions. The company operates in the business segment of Consumer robots. The consumer robot products are provided to the consumers by retail businesses and online store. The company primarily derives its revenue from the product sales. It sells the products across the United States and around the world.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.910-1.050 -0.1400
REV463.770M455.448M-8.322M

iRobot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iRobot (IRBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iRobot's (IRBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iRobot (IRBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) was reported by Citigroup on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting IRBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.58% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iRobot (IRBT)?

A

The stock price for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) is $56.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iRobot (IRBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iRobot.

Q

When is iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) reporting earnings?

A

iRobot’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is iRobot (IRBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iRobot.

Q

What sector and industry does iRobot (IRBT) operate in?

A

iRobot is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.