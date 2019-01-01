|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.910
|-1.050
|-0.1400
|REV
|463.770M
|455.448M
|-8.322M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in iRobot’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK).
The latest price target for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) was reported by Citigroup on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting IRBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.58% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) is $56.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for iRobot.
iRobot’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for iRobot.
iRobot is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.