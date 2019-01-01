QQQ
Range
5.76 - 6.01
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/756.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.91 - 19.84
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
240.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Lyell Immunopharma Inc is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated towards the mastery of T cells to eradicate solid tumors.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lyell Immunopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ: LYEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lyell Immunopharma's (LYEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ: LYEL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LYEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 232.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)?

A

The stock price for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ: LYEL) is $6.02 last updated Today at 2:39:42 PM.

Q

Does Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lyell Immunopharma.

Q

When is Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) reporting earnings?

A

Lyell Immunopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lyell Immunopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) operate in?

A

Lyell Immunopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.