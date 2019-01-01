Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing gene therapies and plasma-based products for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Its lead clinical programs consist of EB-101, an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; ABO-102, an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A, and ABO-101, an AAV-based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.