0.23 - 0.25
1.1M/3.5M
-
0.21 - 2.87
34.9M
-
0.25
-
-0.07
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing gene therapies and plasma-based products for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Its lead clinical programs consist of EB-101, an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; ABO-102, an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A, and ABO-101, an AAV-based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Abeona Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abeona Therapeutics's (ABEO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting ABEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 319.82% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)?

A

The stock price for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) is $0.2382 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abeona Therapeutics.

Q

When is Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) reporting earnings?

A

Abeona Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abeona Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) operate in?

A

Abeona Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.