Paramount Gold Nevada Corp is an exploration-stage mining company. Together with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing precious metal projects in the United States. Also, it explores for gold and silver. It enhances the value of projects by implementing exploration and engineering programs that are likely to expand and upgrade known mineralized material to reserves. Paramount tries to realize the value of its projects by selling its projects to producers; joint venturing its projects with other companies; or building and operating small mines on its own. Its projects include sleeper gold, grassy mountain gold, frost project; other non-material, and mineral resources.