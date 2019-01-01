QQQ
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp is an exploration-stage mining company. Together with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing precious metal projects in the United States. Also, it explores for gold and silver. It enhances the value of projects by implementing exploration and engineering programs that are likely to expand and upgrade known mineralized material to reserves. Paramount tries to realize the value of its projects by selling its projects to producers; joint venturing its projects with other companies; or building and operating small mines on its own. Its projects include sleeper gold, grassy mountain gold, frost project; other non-material, and mineral resources.

Paramount Gold Nevada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX: PZG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paramount Gold Nevada's (PZG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paramount Gold Nevada.

Q

What is the target price for Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX: PZG) was reported by Roth Capital on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.90 expecting PZG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 196.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG)?

A

The stock price for Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX: PZG) is $0.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Gold Nevada.

Q

When is Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX:PZG) reporting earnings?

A

Paramount Gold Nevada’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paramount Gold Nevada.

Q

What sector and industry does Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) operate in?

A

Paramount Gold Nevada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.