|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|REV
|60.702M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EVI Industries.
There is no analysis for EVI Industries
The stock price for EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) is $20.69 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2018.
EVI Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EVI Industries.
EVI Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.