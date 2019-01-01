QQQ
Range
20.6 - 21.47
Vol / Avg.
16K/26K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.04 - 41.26
Mkt Cap
254.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.3
P/E
29.24
EPS
0.04
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
EVI Industries Inc through its subsidiaries, is a distributor that sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others, supplies related replacement parts and accessories, designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems, and provides installation and maintenance services to its customers, which include commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. These activities are conducted in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV60.702M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EVI Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVI Industries (EVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVI Industries's (EVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVI Industries.

Q

What is the target price for EVI Industries (EVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVI Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for EVI Industries (EVI)?

A

The stock price for EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) is $20.69 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does EVI Industries (EVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2018.

Q

When is EVI Industries (AMEX:EVI) reporting earnings?

A

EVI Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is EVI Industries (EVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVI Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does EVI Industries (EVI) operate in?

A

EVI Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.