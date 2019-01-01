First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Further, it has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in the traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities, floating rate & fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities, and contingent convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its investment portfolio includes industries such as Banks, Insurance, Capital Markets, Electric Utilities, Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, Food Products, and others.