Range
21.12 - 21.35
Vol / Avg.
93.5K/123.2K
Div / Yield
1.53/7.18%
52 Wk
21.18 - 26.26
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
40.26
Open
21.35
P/E
5.61
Shares
60.8M
Outstanding
First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Further, it has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in the traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities, floating rate & fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities, and contingent convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its investment portfolio includes industries such as Banks, Insurance, Capital Markets, Electric Utilities, Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, Food Products, and others.

Analyst Ratings

First Trust Inter Dur Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Trust Inter Dur's (FPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Inter Dur.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) was reported by Stifel on July 15, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Inter Dur (FPF)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) is $21.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Inter Dur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Inter Dur.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) operate in?

A

First Trust Inter Dur is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.