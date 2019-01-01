QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/72.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 3.86
Mkt Cap
69M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Streamline Health Solutions Inc is a provider of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. The company provides computer software-based solutions through its looking glass platform. Its solutions include coding and CDI, coding audit, and financial management solutions. It offers various services, such as custom integration services, training services, electronic image conversion and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.100 -0.0500
REV4.340M5.514M1.174M

Streamline Health Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Streamline Health Solns (STRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Streamline Health Solns's (STRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Streamline Health Solns (STRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) was reported by Lake Street on April 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STRM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Streamline Health Solns (STRM)?

A

The stock price for Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) is $1.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Streamline Health Solns (STRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Streamline Health Solns.

Q

When is Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) reporting earnings?

A

Streamline Health Solns’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Streamline Health Solns (STRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Streamline Health Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Streamline Health Solns (STRM) operate in?

A

Streamline Health Solns is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.