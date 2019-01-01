Streamline Health Solutions Inc is a provider of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. The company provides computer software-based solutions through its looking glass platform. Its solutions include coding and CDI, coding audit, and financial management solutions. It offers various services, such as custom integration services, training services, electronic image conversion and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships.