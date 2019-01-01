QQQ
Range
47 - 47.6
Vol / Avg.
7.4K/4.9K
Div / Yield
1.24/2.58%
52 Wk
40.1 - 50
Mkt Cap
205.1M
Payout Ratio
28.84
Open
47.55
P/E
11.16
EPS
0.95
Shares
4.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Finward Bancorp, formerly Northwest Indiana Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers products and services related to Personal Banking, Cash Management, Saving Account, ebanking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Services. It is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and the origination of loans, mostly upon the security of single-family residences and commercial real estate, construction loans, commercial business loans, and municipal loans. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.810
REV16.265M

Finward Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finward Bancorp (FNWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Finward Bancorp's (FNWD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Finward Bancorp (FNWD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting FNWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Finward Bancorp (FNWD)?

A

The stock price for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) is $47.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Finward Bancorp (FNWD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.

Q

When is Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) reporting earnings?

A

Finward Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Finward Bancorp (FNWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finward Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Finward Bancorp (FNWD) operate in?

A

Finward Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.