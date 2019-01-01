Finward Bancorp, formerly Northwest Indiana Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers products and services related to Personal Banking, Cash Management, Saving Account, ebanking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Services. It is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and the origination of loans, mostly upon the security of single-family residences and commercial real estate, construction loans, commercial business loans, and municipal loans. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the United States.