You can purchase shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Finward Bancorp’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK), Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) and California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB).
The latest price target for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting FNWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) is $47.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.
Finward Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Finward Bancorp.
Finward Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.