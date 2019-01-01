QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/399.4K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.74%
52 Wk
28.52 - 55.19
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
6.53
Open
-
P/E
7.76
EPS
0.84
Shares
60.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
StepStone Group Inc is a private market investment firm. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets.

Earnings

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.420 0.0700
REV147.400M410.465M263.065M

StepStone Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StepStone Group (STEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StepStone Group's (STEP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for StepStone Group (STEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting STEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.37% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for StepStone Group (STEP)?

A

The stock price for StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) is $34.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StepStone Group (STEP) pay a dividend?

A

The next StepStone Group (STEP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) reporting earnings?

A

StepStone Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.

Q

Is StepStone Group (STEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StepStone Group.

Q

What sector and industry does StepStone Group (STEP) operate in?

A

StepStone Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.