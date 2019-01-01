Applied UV Inc is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The company operates in two reportable segments: the design, manufacture, assembly and distribution of automated disinfecting systems for use in public spaces, hospitals and other healthcare facilities (Disinfectant segment) and the manufacture of fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry (Hospitality segment). It derives majority of the revenue from the Hospitality segment.