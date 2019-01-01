|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Applied UV’s space includes: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI), Griffon (NYSE:GFF), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) and PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI).
The latest price target for Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) was reported by EF Hutton on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting AUVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 153.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) is $1.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Applied UV.
Applied UV’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Applied UV.
Applied UV is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.