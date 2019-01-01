QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.48 - 13.75
Mkt Cap
20.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 1:47PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Applied UV Inc is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The company operates in two reportable segments: the design, manufacture, assembly and distribution of automated disinfecting systems for use in public spaces, hospitals and other healthcare facilities (Disinfectant segment) and the manufacture of fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry (Hospitality segment). It derives majority of the revenue from the Hospitality segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Applied UV Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied UV (AUVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied UV's (AUVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied UV (AUVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) was reported by EF Hutton on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting AUVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 153.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied UV (AUVI)?

A

The stock price for Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) is $1.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied UV (AUVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied UV.

Q

When is Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) reporting earnings?

A

Applied UV’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Applied UV (AUVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied UV.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied UV (AUVI) operate in?

A

Applied UV is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.