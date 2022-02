Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing drugs and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes biologics to prevent infectious diseases and small molecules and biologics to treat pain, psychiatric and addiction conditions. While the company is also developing a potential vaccine to protect against the novel coronavirus disease. Its main products are used for treating fibromyalgia, or FM, and posttraumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.