Range
1.44 - 1.53
Vol / Avg.
41.2K/599.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.41 - 9.8
Mkt Cap
23.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.71
Shares
16.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd. Its flagship technology platform is Vocal, which provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more with best-in-class storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. The company generates revenues in the form of Managed Services, Creator Subscriptions, Branded content, and Affiliate sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Creatd Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Creatd (CRTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Creatd's (CRTD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Creatd (CRTD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Creatd

Q

Current Stock Price for Creatd (CRTD)?

A

The stock price for Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD) is $1.43 last updated Today at 4:31:42 PM.

Q

Does Creatd (CRTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Creatd.

Q

When is Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) reporting earnings?

A

Creatd’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Creatd (CRTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Creatd.

Q

What sector and industry does Creatd (CRTD) operate in?

A

Creatd is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.