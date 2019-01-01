Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd. Its flagship technology platform is Vocal, which provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more with best-in-class storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. The company generates revenues in the form of Managed Services, Creator Subscriptions, Branded content, and Affiliate sales.