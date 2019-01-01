QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.18 - 13.53
Vol / Avg.
319.7K/452.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.16 - 28.22
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.27
P/E
195.58
EPS
-0.03
Shares
295.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 11, 2021, 3:26PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 6:29PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 6:23AM
Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the global sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sportradar Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sportradar Gr (SRAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ: SRAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sportradar Gr's (SRAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sportradar Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Sportradar Gr (SRAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ: SRAD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting SRAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.37% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sportradar Gr (SRAD)?

A

The stock price for Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ: SRAD) is $13.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sportradar Gr (SRAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sportradar Gr.

Q

When is Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) reporting earnings?

A

Sportradar Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Sportradar Gr (SRAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sportradar Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sportradar Gr (SRAD) operate in?

A

Sportradar Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.