QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/110.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.25 - 43.5
Mkt Cap
869M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.09
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:23AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CBL & Associates Properties Inc is a U.S.-based real estate investment trust. The company engages in managing, acquiring, and leasing residential and commercial properties. Its portfolio of properties spans 24 states, mostly in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States. CBL's sales predominantly derive from leasing arrangements with retail tenants. The company also generates revenue from management and development fees, as well as sales of its real estate assets. CBL expands its portfolio of assets through activities such as redevelopment, renovation, and expansion.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CBL & Associates Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBL & Associates (CBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CBL & Associates's (CBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CBL & Associates (CBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.25 expecting CBL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -99.09% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CBL & Associates (CBL)?

A

The stock price for CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) is $27.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBL & Associates (CBL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2019.

Q

When is CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) reporting earnings?

A

CBL & Associates’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is CBL & Associates (CBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBL & Associates.

Q

What sector and industry does CBL & Associates (CBL) operate in?

A

CBL & Associates is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.