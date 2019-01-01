|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CBL & Associates’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.25 expecting CBL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -99.09% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) is $27.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2019.
CBL & Associates’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CBL & Associates.
CBL & Associates is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.