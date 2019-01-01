QQQ
Range
1.8 - 1.87
Vol / Avg.
33.5K/494.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 7.72
Mkt Cap
128.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.86
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
71.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 4:29PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
VirnetX Holding Corp is engaged in the business of commercializing a portfolio of patents. It is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE security. The company GABRIEL connection technology, are designed to facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by next-generation Internet-based applications such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop, and Machine-to-Machine communications. The firm sells their products in various market segments, including, healthcare, finance, and government.

VirnetX Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VirnetX Holding (VHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VirnetX Holding (NYSE: VHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VirnetX Holding's (VHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VirnetX Holding (VHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for VirnetX Holding (NYSE: VHC) was reported by Gilford Securities on September 18, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VirnetX Holding (VHC)?

A

The stock price for VirnetX Holding (NYSE: VHC) is $1.8086 last updated Today at 3:12:15 PM.

Q

Does VirnetX Holding (VHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2010.

Q

When is VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) reporting earnings?

A

VirnetX Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is VirnetX Holding (VHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VirnetX Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does VirnetX Holding (VHC) operate in?

A

VirnetX Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.