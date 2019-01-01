QQQ
Range
19.75 - 19.95
Vol / Avg.
24.6K/30.5K
Div / Yield
1.27/6.42%
52 Wk
19.61 - 24.77
Mkt Cap
121.9M
Payout Ratio
9.41
Open
19.79
P/E
4.48
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes. The fund's secondary investment objective is total return.

RiverNorth Flexible Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE: RFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RiverNorth Flexible's (RFM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RiverNorth Flexible.

Q

What is the target price for RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RiverNorth Flexible

Q

Current Stock Price for RiverNorth Flexible (RFM)?

A

The stock price for RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE: RFM) is $19.9299 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) pay a dividend?

A

The next RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM) reporting earnings?

A

RiverNorth Flexible does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RiverNorth Flexible.

Q

What sector and industry does RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) operate in?

A

RiverNorth Flexible is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.