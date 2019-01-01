QQQ
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income by investing in credit instruments, including a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies.

RiverNorth Specialty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE: RSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RiverNorth Specialty's (RSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RiverNorth Specialty.

Q

What is the target price for RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE: RSF) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RiverNorth Specialty (RSF)?

A

The stock price for RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE: RSF) is $19.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) pay a dividend?

A

The next RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF) reporting earnings?

A

RiverNorth Specialty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RiverNorth Specialty.

Q

What sector and industry does RiverNorth Specialty (RSF) operate in?

A

RiverNorth Specialty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.