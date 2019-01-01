Hoth Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from conditions such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. The company owns the BioLexa Platform which combines an FDA-approved zinc chelator with one or more approved antibiotics in a topical dosage form to address unchecked eczema flare-ups.