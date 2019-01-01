QQQ
Range
0.55 - 0.59
Vol / Avg.
73.7K/5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.48 - 3.44
Mkt Cap
13.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.57
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
24M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Hoth Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from conditions such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. The company owns the BioLexa Platform which combines an FDA-approved zinc chelator with one or more approved antibiotics in a topical dosage form to address unchecked eczema flare-ups.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hoth Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hoth Therapeutics's (HOTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) was reported by Benchmark on October 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting HOTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1654.39% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)?

A

The stock price for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) is $0.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hoth Therapeutics.

Q

When is Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) reporting earnings?

A

Hoth Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoth Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) operate in?

A

Hoth Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.