QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/132.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8 - 18.42
Mkt Cap
514M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.43
Shares
62.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 2:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 11:53AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immatics NV is engaged in the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors. The company's pipeline consists of two lead product classes, engineered Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACTengine) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics (TCER). Each therapeutic modality has distinct attributes to produce the desired therapeutic effect for patients at different disease stages and with different types of tumors focusing on particularly hard-to-treat solid cancers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Immatics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immatics (IMTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immatics's (IMTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immatics (IMTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting IMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.48% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immatics (IMTX)?

A

The stock price for Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) is $8.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immatics (IMTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immatics.

Q

When is Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) reporting earnings?

A

Immatics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Immatics (IMTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immatics.

Q

What sector and industry does Immatics (IMTX) operate in?

A

Immatics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.