Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.6 - 69.93
Mkt Cap
10.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.05
Shares
507.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Toast Inc is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Its platform provides a suite of SaaS products, financial technology solutions including integrated payment processing, restaurant-grade hardware, and a broad ecosystem of third-party partners. It serves as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.230 -0.1100
REV487.570M512.000M24.430M

Toast Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toast (TOST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toast's (TOST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Toast (TOST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Toast (NYSE: TOST) was reported by Keybanc on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting TOST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.18% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Toast (TOST)?

A

The stock price for Toast (NYSE: TOST) is $20.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toast (TOST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toast.

Q

When is Toast (NYSE:TOST) reporting earnings?

A

Toast’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Toast (TOST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toast.

Q

What sector and industry does Toast (TOST) operate in?

A

Toast is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.