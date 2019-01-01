QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.820

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV3.530B

Analyst Ratings

Carvana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carvana (CVNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Carvana's (CVNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carvana (CVNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was reported by Truist Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting CVNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.72% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carvana (CVNA)?

A

The stock price for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is $118.71 last updated Today at 5:17:56 PM.

Q

Does Carvana (CVNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carvana.

Q

When is Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) reporting earnings?

A

Carvana’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Carvana (CVNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carvana.

Q

What sector and industry does Carvana (CVNA) operate in?

A

Carvana is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.