You can purchase shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Carvana’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was reported by Truist Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting CVNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.72% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is $118.71 last updated Today at 5:17:56 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Carvana.
Carvana’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carvana.
Carvana is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.