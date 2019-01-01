QQQ
Range
17.8 - 18.91
Vol / Avg.
39.7K/162.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.08 - 29
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
80.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MeridianLink Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MeridianLink (MLNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MeridianLink's (MLNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MeridianLink (MLNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) was reported by Barclays on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting MLNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.55% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MeridianLink (MLNK)?

A

The stock price for MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) is $18.825 last updated Today at 4:26:41 PM.

Q

Does MeridianLink (MLNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2011 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2011.

Q

When is MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) reporting earnings?

A

MeridianLink’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is MeridianLink (MLNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MeridianLink.

Q

What sector and industry does MeridianLink (MLNK) operate in?

A

MeridianLink is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.