Kopin Corp is a developer, manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn and hand-held systems. It serves for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training and simulation military applications and others. The company's product portfolio includes LCD; ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon devices (FLCoS); Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Asia-Pacific; Europe and Other Countries.