Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. Its ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. The company's products are Porcelain, Glazed, Glazed porcelain, Rustic, and Ultra thin tiles which are sold under the Hengda or HD brand, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands.

Antelope Enterprise Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (AEHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ: AEHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Antelope Enterprise Hldgs's (AEHL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (AEHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Antelope Enterprise Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (AEHL)?

A

The stock price for Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ: AEHL) is $1.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (AEHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Antelope Enterprise Hldgs.

Q

When is Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) reporting earnings?

A

Antelope Enterprise Hldgs’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 3, 2022.

Q

Is Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (AEHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Antelope Enterprise Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (AEHL) operate in?

A

Antelope Enterprise Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.