Verb Technology Co Inc leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. VERB's Software-as-a-Service platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, comprises a suite of easy-to-use, subscription-based sales enablement software products. Available in over 60 countries and in mobile and desktop versions, it includes verbLIVE an interactive livestream eCommerce, shoppable video and webinar, verbCRM a customer relationship management, verbTEAMS a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and salesforce synchronization for small businesses, verbLEARN a learning management system, and verbMAIL an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.