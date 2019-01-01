QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Verb Technology Co Inc leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. VERB's Software-as-a-Service platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, comprises a suite of easy-to-use, subscription-based sales enablement software products. Available in over 60 countries and in mobile and desktop versions, it includes verbLIVE an interactive livestream eCommerce, shoppable video and webinar, verbCRM a customer relationship management, verbTEAMS a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and salesforce synchronization for small businesses, verbLEARN a learning management system, and verbMAIL an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

Verb Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verb Tech (VERB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verb Tech's (VERB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verb Tech (VERB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting VERB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 258.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verb Tech (VERB)?

A

The stock price for Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) is $1.115 last updated Today at 3:02:38 PM.

Q

Does Verb Tech (VERB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verb Tech.

Q

When is Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) reporting earnings?

A

Verb Tech's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Verb Tech (VERB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verb Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Verb Tech (VERB) operate in?

A

Verb Tech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.