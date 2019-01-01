|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Verb Tech’s space includes: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET), Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH), VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT).
The latest price target for Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting VERB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 258.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) is $1.115 last updated Today at 3:02:38 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Verb Tech.
Verb Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Verb Tech.
Verb Tech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.