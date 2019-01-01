QQQ
Range
121.96 - 140.54
Vol / Avg.
796.5K/657.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
126.61 - 450
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
124
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
44.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Monday.Com Ltd is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and teamwork. It provides solutions such as Project Management, Marketing, Sales and CRM, Task Management, Software Development, Construction, Creative Production, Remote Work, HR, IT, among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.520-0.260 0.2600
REV87.790M95.545M7.755M

Analyst Ratings

Monday.Com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monday.Com (MNDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monday.Com (NASDAQ: MNDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monday.Com's (MNDY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Monday.Com (MNDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monday.Com (NASDAQ: MNDY) was reported by DA Davidson on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting MNDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.52% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monday.Com (MNDY)?

A

The stock price for Monday.Com (NASDAQ: MNDY) is $138.755 last updated Today at 4:30:51 PM.

Q

Does Monday.Com (MNDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monday.Com.

Q

When is Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) reporting earnings?

A

Monday.Com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Monday.Com (MNDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monday.Com.

Q

What sector and industry does Monday.Com (MNDY) operate in?

A

Monday.Com is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.