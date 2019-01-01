|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
2022-05-23
|REV
Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
EPS
-0.520
-0.260
0.2600
REV
87.790M
95.545M
7.755M
You can purchase shares of Monday.Com (NASDAQ: MNDY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Monday.Com’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Monday.Com (NASDAQ: MNDY) was reported by DA Davidson on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting MNDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.52% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Monday.Com (NASDAQ: MNDY) is $138.755 last updated Today at 4:30:51 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Monday.Com.
Monday.Com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Monday.Com.
Monday.Com is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.