Range
5.82 - 6.08
Vol / Avg.
18.3K/148.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.77 - 11.06
Mkt Cap
239.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.91
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
39.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Cogent Biosciences Inc a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It designs rational precision therapies that treat the underlying cause of disease and improve the lives of patients. Its program CGT9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. In the vast majority of cases, KIT D816V is responsible for driving Systemic Mastocytosis (SM), a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cogent Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cogent Biosciences (COGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ: COGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cogent Biosciences's (COGT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cogent Biosciences (COGT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ: COGT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting COGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 415.81% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cogent Biosciences (COGT)?

A

The stock price for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ: COGT) is $6.01 last updated Today at 3:45:54 PM.

Q

Does Cogent Biosciences (COGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cogent Biosciences.

Q

When is Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) reporting earnings?

A

Cogent Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Cogent Biosciences (COGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cogent Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Cogent Biosciences (COGT) operate in?

A

Cogent Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.