Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/93.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.32 - 15.47
Mkt Cap
405M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.75
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Blue Foundry Bancorp is a full service ban. It offers personal banking, business banking, credit cards. Loans and various other services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.650
REV11.270M13.040M1.770M

Analyst Ratings

Blue Foundry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Foundry (BLFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Foundry (NASDAQ: BLFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Foundry's (BLFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blue Foundry (BLFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Foundry

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Foundry (BLFY)?

A

The stock price for Blue Foundry (NASDAQ: BLFY) is $14.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Foundry (BLFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Foundry.

Q

When is Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Foundry’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Blue Foundry (BLFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Foundry.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Foundry (BLFY) operate in?

A

Blue Foundry is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.