Range
13.18 - 13.55
Vol / Avg.
69.1K/200.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.37 - 50.5
Mkt Cap
733.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
55.7M
Outstanding
Design Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Design Therapeutics (DSGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DSGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Design Therapeutics's (DSGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Design Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Design Therapeutics (DSGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DSGN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting DSGN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.13% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Design Therapeutics (DSGN)?

A

The stock price for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DSGN) is $13.18 last updated Today at 7:41:42 PM.

Q

Does Design Therapeutics (DSGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Design Therapeutics.

Q

When is Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) reporting earnings?

A

Design Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Design Therapeutics (DSGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Design Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Design Therapeutics (DSGN) operate in?

A

Design Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.