You can purchase shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 1stdibs.com’s space includes: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Cango (NYSE:CANG), LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ).
The latest price target for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DIBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.50% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) is $9.78 last updated Today at 6:51:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 1stdibs.com.
1stdibs.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 1stdibs.com.
1stdibs.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.