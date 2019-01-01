QQQ
Range
9.6 - 10.13
Vol / Avg.
69.6K/284.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.78 - 35.46
Mkt Cap
370.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
37.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
1stdibs.com Inc is a online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home decor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

1stdibs.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1stdibs.com (DIBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1stdibs.com's (DIBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 1stdibs.com (DIBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DIBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.50% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 1stdibs.com (DIBS)?

A

The stock price for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) is $9.78 last updated Today at 6:51:04 PM.

Q

Does 1stdibs.com (DIBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1stdibs.com.

Q

When is 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) reporting earnings?

A

1stdibs.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is 1stdibs.com (DIBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1stdibs.com.

Q

What sector and industry does 1stdibs.com (DIBS) operate in?

A

1stdibs.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.