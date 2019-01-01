QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Lee Enterprises Inc is a local news publication company in the United States. Its products include daily and Sunday newspapers, weekly newspapers and classified and few other specialty publications. Its products are used as a platform for advertising in mid-size markets. Revenues are generated primarily from retail and classifieds advertising and the remaining from subscriptions to its printed and digital products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.170
REV202.282M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.750
REV193.912M

Lee Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lee Enterprises (LEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ: LEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lee Enterprises's (LEE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lee Enterprises (LEE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lee Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Lee Enterprises (LEE)?

A

The stock price for Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ: LEE) is $31.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lee Enterprises (LEE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2008 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2008.

Q

When is Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) reporting earnings?

A

Lee Enterprises’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Lee Enterprises (LEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lee Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Lee Enterprises (LEE) operate in?

A

Lee Enterprises is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.