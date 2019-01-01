QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/72.6K
Div / Yield
2.34/9.27%
52 Wk
24.72 - 34
Mkt Cap
627.4M
Payout Ratio
25.41
25.41
Open
-
P/E
2.81
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund operate as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Calamos Dynamic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calamos Dynamic (CCD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ: CCD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Calamos Dynamic's (CCD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calamos Dynamic.

Q

What is the target price for Calamos Dynamic (CCD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calamos Dynamic

Q

Current Stock Price for Calamos Dynamic (CCD)?

A

The stock price for Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ: CCD) is $25.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calamos Dynamic (CCD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) reporting earnings?

A

Calamos Dynamic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calamos Dynamic (CCD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calamos Dynamic.

Q

What sector and industry does Calamos Dynamic (CCD) operate in?

A

Calamos Dynamic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.