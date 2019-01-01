QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.6K
Div / Yield
1.28/5.88%
52 Wk
21.51 - 34.04
Mkt Cap
120.1M
Payout Ratio
40.94
Open
-
P/E
2.78
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
Bancroft Fund Ltd is a diversified closed-end management company. It operates as a closed-ended equity mutual fund. The funds' main objective is to provide income and potential for capital appreciation. With the intent to achieve its objective, the company invests in convertible and equity securities.

Bancroft Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bancroft Fund (BCV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bancroft Fund (AMEX: BCV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bancroft Fund's (BCV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bancroft Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Bancroft Fund (BCV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bancroft Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Bancroft Fund (BCV)?

A

The stock price for Bancroft Fund (AMEX: BCV) is $21.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bancroft Fund (BCV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bancroft Fund (BCV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV) reporting earnings?

A

Bancroft Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bancroft Fund (BCV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bancroft Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Bancroft Fund (BCV) operate in?

A

Bancroft Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.