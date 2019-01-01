QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is developing novel adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Brainstorm's NurOwn, its proprietary process for the propagation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) and differentiation into neurotrophic factor-(NTF) secreting cells (MSC-NTF), and their transplantation at, or near, the site of damage, offers the hope of more effectively treating neurodegenerative diseases.

Brainstorm Cell Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brainstorm Cell (BCLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brainstorm Cell's (BCLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brainstorm Cell (BCLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) was reported by Maxim Group on February 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BCLI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brainstorm Cell (BCLI)?

A

The stock price for Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) is $3.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brainstorm Cell (BCLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brainstorm Cell.

Q

When is Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) reporting earnings?

A

Brainstorm Cell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Brainstorm Cell (BCLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brainstorm Cell.

Q

What sector and industry does Brainstorm Cell (BCLI) operate in?

A

Brainstorm Cell is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.