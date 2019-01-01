Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is developing novel adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Brainstorm's NurOwn, its proprietary process for the propagation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) and differentiation into neurotrophic factor-(NTF) secreting cells (MSC-NTF), and their transplantation at, or near, the site of damage, offers the hope of more effectively treating neurodegenerative diseases.