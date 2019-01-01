QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
Farmer Bros Co is engaged in manufacturing, wholesaling, and distributing coffee, tea, and culinary products to food-service establishments and retailers in the United States. The company's customers include restaurants, hotels, offices, casinos, convenience stores, healthcare facilities, and other food-service providers. The company's product categories consist of roast and ground coffee, frozen liquid coffee, flavoured and unflavored iced and hot teas, culinary products, spices, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. The products are sold under the brands of Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, and China Mist.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270-0.310 -0.0400
REV115.800M118.445M2.645M

Farmer Bros Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmer Bros (FARM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmer Bros's (FARM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Farmer Bros (FARM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) was reported by Roth Capital on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting FARM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmer Bros (FARM)?

A

The stock price for Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) is $5.76 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Farmer Bros (FARM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2011 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2011.

Q

When is Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) reporting earnings?

A

Farmer Bros’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Farmer Bros (FARM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmer Bros.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmer Bros (FARM) operate in?

A

Farmer Bros is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.