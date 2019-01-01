QQQ
Range
9 - 11.1
Vol / Avg.
300.4K/287.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.81 - 36.8
Mkt Cap
440.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
39.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SkyWater Technology Inc is a pure-play technology foundry that offers advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing services from its fabrication facility, in Minnesota and advanced packaging services from the Florida facility. It specializes in advanced Innovation Engineering Services and volume manufacturing of a wide variety of differentiated integrated circuits.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.320-0.280 0.0400
REV34.560M38.533M3.973M

Analyst Ratings

SkyWater Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SkyWater Technology (SKYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SkyWater Technology's (SKYT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SkyWater Technology (SKYT) stock?

A

The latest price target for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) was reported by Needham on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SKYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.75% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SkyWater Technology (SKYT)?

A

The stock price for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) is $11.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SkyWater Technology (SKYT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SkyWater Technology.

Q

When is SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) reporting earnings?

A

SkyWater Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is SkyWater Technology (SKYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SkyWater Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does SkyWater Technology (SKYT) operate in?

A

SkyWater Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.