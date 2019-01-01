QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Nerdwallet Inc is a free tool to find you the best credit cards, cd rates, savings, checking accounts, scholarships, healthcare and airlines.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV87.680M

Nerdwallet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nerdwallet (NRDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nerdwallet's (NRDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nerdwallet (NRDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nerdwallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting NRDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 181.43% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nerdwallet (NRDS)?

A

The stock price for Nerdwallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) is $10.66 last updated Today at 7:13:18 PM.

Q

Does Nerdwallet (NRDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nerdwallet.

Q

When is Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) reporting earnings?

A

Nerdwallet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Nerdwallet (NRDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nerdwallet.

Q

What sector and industry does Nerdwallet (NRDS) operate in?

A

Nerdwallet is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.