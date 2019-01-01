|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.190
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|87.680M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nerdwallet’s space includes: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Nerdwallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting NRDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 181.43% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nerdwallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) is $10.66 last updated Today at 7:13:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nerdwallet.
Nerdwallet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nerdwallet.
Nerdwallet is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.