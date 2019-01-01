QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.3 - 21.99
Vol / Avg.
25M/19.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.51 - 53.1
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
576.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:55PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 3:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 2:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 12:30PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Plug Power Inc is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way. The company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, the company replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers. Its ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plug Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plug Power (PLUG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plug Power's (PLUG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Plug Power (PLUG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was reported by Susquehanna on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PLUG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.88% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Plug Power (PLUG)?

A

The stock price for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is $21.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plug Power (PLUG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plug Power.

Q

When is Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reporting earnings?

A

Plug Power’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Plug Power (PLUG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plug Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Plug Power (PLUG) operate in?

A

Plug Power is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.