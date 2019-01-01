|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Galectin Therapeutics’s space includes: Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC), AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX).
The latest price target for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 648.66% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) is $1.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Galectin Therapeutics.
Galectin Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Galectin Therapeutics.
Galectin Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.