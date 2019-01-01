QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, cancer, and selected other diseases. Its lead galectin-3 inhibitor is belapectin (GR-MD-02), which has been demonstrated in preclinical models to reverse liver fibrosis and cirrhosis.

Galectin Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Galectin Therapeutics's (GALT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 648.66% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)?

A

The stock price for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) is $1.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galectin Therapeutics.

Q

When is Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) reporting earnings?

A

Galectin Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galectin Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) operate in?

A

Galectin Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.