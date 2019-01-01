QQQ
Range
2.5 - 2.72
Vol / Avg.
140.2K/268.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.88 - 5.99
Mkt Cap
140.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
52.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
NuCana PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving treatment outcome for cancer patients by ProTide technology. Utilising proprietary ProTide technology, the firm is developing new medicines designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. Geographically operates through the region of the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

NuCana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuCana (NCNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NuCana's (NCNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NuCana (NCNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting NCNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 234.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NuCana (NCNA)?

A

The stock price for NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) is $2.69 last updated Today at 6:12:34 PM.

Q

Does NuCana (NCNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuCana.

Q

When is NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) reporting earnings?

A

NuCana’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is NuCana (NCNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuCana.

Q

What sector and industry does NuCana (NCNA) operate in?

A

NuCana is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.