|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.000
|1.290
|0.2900
|REV
|966.910M
|1.265B
|298.090M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) was reported by Citigroup on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.50 expecting AB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.79% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) is $42.215 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
AllianceBernstein Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AllianceBernstein Holding.
AllianceBernstein Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.