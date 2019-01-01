AllianceBernstein provides investment management services to institutional (43% of assets under management), retail (41%), and private (16%) clients through products that includes mutual funds, hedge funds, and separately managed accounts. At the end of October 2021, AB had $765.0 billion in managed assets, composed primarily of fixed-income (41% of AUM) and equity (45%) strategies, with other investments (made up of asset allocation services and certain other alternative investments) accounting for the remainder. The company also provides sell-side research and brokerage services through its Sanford Bernstein subsidiary.