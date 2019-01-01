QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
41.37 - 44.74
Vol / Avg.
1M/388.2K
Div / Yield
3.9/8.67%
52 Wk
35.45 - 57.54
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
92.27
Open
44.2
P/E
11.6
EPS
1.27
Shares
99.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 1:10PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 11:56AM
load more
AllianceBernstein provides investment management services to institutional (43% of assets under management), retail (41%), and private (16%) clients through products that includes mutual funds, hedge funds, and separately managed accounts. At the end of October 2021, AB had $765.0 billion in managed assets, composed primarily of fixed-income (41% of AUM) and equity (45%) strategies, with other investments (made up of asset allocation services and certain other alternative investments) accounting for the remainder. The company also provides sell-side research and brokerage services through its Sanford Bernstein subsidiary.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0001.290 0.2900
REV966.910M1.265B298.090M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AllianceBernstein Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AllianceBernstein Holding's (AB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AllianceBernstein Holding.

Q

What is the target price for AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) stock?

A

The latest price target for AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) was reported by Citigroup on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.50 expecting AB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.79% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AllianceBernstein Holding (AB)?

A

The stock price for AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) is $42.215 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) reporting earnings?

A

AllianceBernstein Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AllianceBernstein Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) operate in?

A

AllianceBernstein Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.