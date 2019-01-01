|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|-0.100
|-0.0100
|REV
|15.000M
|15.110M
|110.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alkaline Water Co’s space includes: Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF), National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).
The latest price target for Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.90 expecting WTER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) is $0.8535 last updated Today at 5:27:41 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Alkaline Water Co.
Alkaline Water Co’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alkaline Water Co.
Alkaline Water Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.