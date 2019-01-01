Alkaline Water Co Inc is engaged in the business of distributing and marketing bottled alkaline water for retail consumers in different sizes. The firm sells its product in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 1.5-liter 3-liter, and 1-gallon sizes. Its only operating geographical segment being the United States of America. The company sells its product to convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.