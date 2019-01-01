QQQ
Range
0.83 - 0.87
Vol / Avg.
419K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 2.35
Mkt Cap
93.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
109.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Alkaline Water Co Inc is engaged in the business of distributing and marketing bottled alkaline water for retail consumers in different sizes. The firm sells its product in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 1.5-liter 3-liter, and 1-gallon sizes. Its only operating geographical segment being the United States of America. The company sells its product to convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.100 -0.0100
REV15.000M15.110M110.000K

Alkaline Water Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alkaline Water Co (WTER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alkaline Water Co's (WTER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alkaline Water Co (WTER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.90 expecting WTER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alkaline Water Co (WTER)?

A

The stock price for Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) is $0.8535 last updated Today at 5:27:41 PM.

Q

Does Alkaline Water Co (WTER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alkaline Water Co.

Q

When is Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) reporting earnings?

A

Alkaline Water Co’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Alkaline Water Co (WTER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alkaline Water Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Alkaline Water Co (WTER) operate in?

A

Alkaline Water Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.