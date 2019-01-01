Mogo Inc is a Canadian based financial technology company. It offers a finance application to consumers with solutions which help them to control their financial health. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account and get access to products and solutions that help users to monitor their credit score, protect themselves from identity fraud, control their spending, and borrow responsibly. Some of its products are personal loans, crypto, mortgage, credit score, and others. Mogo is one of the go-to financial application for Canadians with more than one million members.