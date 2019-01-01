QQQ
Range
1.84 - 2.17
Vol / Avg.
346.3K/983.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.86 - 12.29
Mkt Cap
164.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.89
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
76.3M
Outstanding
Mogo Inc is a Canadian based financial technology company. It offers a finance application to consumers with solutions which help them to control their financial health. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account and get access to products and solutions that help users to monitor their credit score, protect themselves from identity fraud, control their spending, and borrow responsibly. Some of its products are personal loans, crypto, mortgage, credit score, and others. Mogo is one of the go-to financial application for Canadians with more than one million members.

Mogo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mogo (MOGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mogo's (MOGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mogo.

Q

What is the target price for Mogo (MOGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting MOGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 317.63% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mogo (MOGO)?

A

The stock price for Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) is $2.155 last updated Today at 4:53:15 PM.

Q

Does Mogo (MOGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mogo.

Q

When is Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) reporting earnings?

A

Mogo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Mogo (MOGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mogo.

Q

What sector and industry does Mogo (MOGO) operate in?

A

Mogo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.