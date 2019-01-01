ZK International Group Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of metal pipes. The company is specialized in producing double-press thin-walled stainless steel tube and fittings, carbon steel tube and fittings, single-press tube and fittings, and stainless-steel strip. The products are used in restaurants, hotel, hospital, firefighting, food, beverage, ship, engine, industrial seawater desalination and systems of direct-drinking water, cold /hot water supply, city water supply, gas of large/middle scale construction projects.