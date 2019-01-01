|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ZK International Gr Co’s space includes: Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI), Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL).
There is no analysis for ZK International Gr Co
The stock price for ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) is $1.27 last updated Today at 6:24:48 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for ZK International Gr Co.
ZK International Gr Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ZK International Gr Co.
ZK International Gr Co is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.