Range
1.26 - 1.32
Vol / Avg.
62.4K/335.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 14.6
Mkt Cap
36.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
-
Shares
29M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
ZK International Group Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of metal pipes. The company is specialized in producing double-press thin-walled stainless steel tube and fittings, carbon steel tube and fittings, single-press tube and fittings, and stainless-steel strip. The products are used in restaurants, hotel, hospital, firefighting, food, beverage, ship, engine, industrial seawater desalination and systems of direct-drinking water, cold /hot water supply, city water supply, gas of large/middle scale construction projects.

ZK International Gr Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZK International Gr Co (ZKIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZK International Gr Co's (ZKIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ZK International Gr Co (ZKIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZK International Gr Co

Q

Current Stock Price for ZK International Gr Co (ZKIN)?

A

The stock price for ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) is $1.27 last updated Today at 6:24:48 PM.

Q

Does ZK International Gr Co (ZKIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZK International Gr Co.

Q

When is ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) reporting earnings?

A

ZK International Gr Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZK International Gr Co (ZKIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZK International Gr Co.

Q

What sector and industry does ZK International Gr Co (ZKIN) operate in?

A

ZK International Gr Co is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.